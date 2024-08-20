Aug 20, 2024, 10:28 PM
Iraqi resistance Targets Ain Al-Assad

Tehran, IRNA - A member of the political office of the Iraqi 'Al-Nujba' movement said that a few days ago its fighters targeted the "Ain al-Asad" base, where American soldiers are stationed.

Haider al-Lami, a member of the political office of the Iraqi Al-Nujba movement, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, announced the attack of the Iraqi resistance on the Ain al-Assad base a few days ago.

"In the coming days, we will witness unprecedented attacks by the Iraqi resistance, which will surprise the enemy inside and outside of Iraq," he added.

This member of the Al-Nujaba movement's political office also emphasized that the axis of resistance is ready to face any eventuality in all regions.

On Tuesday morning (August 16), news sources announced a missile attack on the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq and said that a number of American soldiers were injured in this attack.

