Gaza death toll of journalists from Israeli onslaught hits 172

Gaza death toll of journalists from Israeli onslaught hits 172

Tehran, IRNA - The death toll of journalists from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip reached 172 since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, local Palestinian media reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a statement on Tuesday announced an increase in the number of the Palestinians martyred in Gaza Strip to 40,173 and the wounded to 92,857.

Over the last 24 hours, the Zionist army committed three more massacres, in which, 34 people were martyred and 114 others were wounded.

Accordingly, the bodies of at least 10,000 Palestinians are currently buried under the rubble of the ruins, and the relief-rescue forces are unable to reach them due to the lack of facilities and the continuation of the war.

