Any agreement must guarantee complete ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas official

According to Palestine’s Sama news agency, Taher al-Nunu said in an interview with Al-Araby that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks are part of American officials' support for the occupying regime and covering up its crimes.

Al-Nunu said that Blinken's statements contradict reality because Hamas accepted the agreement and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it.

Blinken earlier claimed that Netanyahu had accepted the US proposal to resolve the dispute in the ceasefire negotiations, in an attempt to throw the ball back in Hamas' court.

Al-Araby TV had previously published details of Washington's proposals, focusing on technical talks regarding the Philadelphia Axis. The plan envisaged negotiations on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in the second phase of ceasefire talks. It also underlined the need for establishing a monitoring mechanism for the return of Palestinian refugees to the north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Mayadeen TV also quoted an informed Palestinian source as saying that the new US proposal is entirely different from the suggestions previously agreed upon by the two sides and that it is based on the May proposal and in line with the fresh conditions and requests of the Tel Aviv regime.

The Palestinian source added that the new US proposal is similar to the position of the Israeli regime and the new demands of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal does not include a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the source, the US proposal stresses that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza would be negotiated in the second phase and based on a specific framework, and if Hamas refuses to accept the regime's demands, its military forces would resume the second phase of the war.

The Palestinian source further noted that the US proposal does not foresee a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, the Philadelphia Axis will remain under Israeli occupation, and only the number of the regime's forces in this corridor will be reduced.

In accordance with the US's proposal, the Netzarim Corridor will also remain under the occupation of the Israeli regime, and the regime would be able to monitor the movement of Palestinians through the corridor.

The Palestinian source also said that the US proposal provides Israel with the right to oppose the release of at least 100 Palestinian prisoners and that a lot of Palestinian prisoners, who are scheduled to be released in a prisoner swap deal, will be deported out of Palestine.

