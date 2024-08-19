Netanyahu destroys ceasefire chances: Official

As long as the US does not pressure Netanyahu, the danger of a regional war will exist, Sama News Agency quoted Barghouti as saying on Monday.

He also held Washington and the Zionist regime responsible for the war in the region.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader of the Zionist regime’s cabinet, on Sunday night strongly criticized Netanyahu’s actions to break the negotiations and prevent the possibility of reaching an agreement for releasing Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

He said that Netanyahu is seeking to deliberately destroy the opportunity to reach an agreement for the release of prisoners.

If Netanyahu is looking to reach an agreement to return the prisoners, he should not issue a press release every three hours to create difficulty for the Israeli negotiating team, he added.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas stresses the need for a lasting ceasefire, the need for the complete withdrawal of the Zionist army from the Gaza Strip, and the free return of Palestinian refugees from the south and center of Gaza to their homes in the northern area through the Netzarim Corridor.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, as mediators of the ceasefire negotiations, in a joint statement announced the end of this round of negotiations in Doha on Friday.

9376**4354