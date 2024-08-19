Israeli war minister concerned about Iran, Hezbollah retaliation

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reported on Monday that Gallant had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present a draft on agreement with the Palestinian resistance to the cabinet.

Gallant has always accused Netanyahu of trying to advance his own policies regarding the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip and preventing a ceasefire.

The statement of the Minister of War comes at a time when negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are to be resumed in Cairo later this week and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, who is in the region, also announced this country's plan for a ceasefire.

Although Palestinians have rejected the plan unveiled by Blinken as an obvious US bias toward the Zionist regime.

The Hebrew language Israeli daily, Yediot Aharnot also published a report and said the situation remains very complicated and sensitive, and if Netanyahu does not agree, no agreement will be reached.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had earlier announced its readiness to implement the ceasefire base on proposals laid out by US President Joe Biden in May instead of debating new ones.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are mediating ceasefire negotiations but their talks ended without a breakthrough on Friday, which Hamas blamed on Netanyahu.

The Palestinian resistance movement says the Israeli prime minister is creating obstacles to the ceasefire deal by setting new conditions.

4399