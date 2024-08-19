Some 120 foreign firms attend 30th IRANTEX

The 30th IRANTEX is being held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground from August 19-22.

Some 120 foreign companies from 13 countries have participated in the international event.

The expo provides business activists in related sectors worldwide with a chance to put their products and services to show and expand their networks of customers and clients overseas.

Germany, Italy, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Austria, Switzerland, India, Japan and China are the attendees of the exhibition.

The event is considered to be a great chance for the participants to get familiar with the best market players in the region.

