Regime unprepared for multi-front war: Ex-Israeli general

Dan Ronen, the Former Home Front Chief of the Ministry of Military Affairs sounded the alarm for Tel Aviv on Sunday night, according to IRNA citing Palestinian media.

Ronen repeated his statements and said that we are not ready for a full-scale war on multiple fronts and unable to counter the missile attacks from Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Ansarullah.

The anxiety and mental confusion of the Zionists are growing over potential strikes by Iran and the Axis of Resistance following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Hamas movement and Fuad Shukr a senior commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Senior Iranian officials have pledged to avenge the blood of Haniyeh at proper time and place.

The Hamas chief was martyred while he was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president. Iran called his targeted killing the violation of the country’s sovereignty.

