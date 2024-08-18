Iran to send back over 56K foreign nationals via southeastern province

The Islamic Republic has returned 56,356 foreign nationals to their countries from March 20 to July 21, a provincial official said on Sunday.

The figure shows a 23% rise compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year, Gholamreza Bagh-Shirin said.

The number of arrests of foreign nationals has increased by 17% to 29,902 since the beginning of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 20, he added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that foreign nationals must enter the country through official and legal borders, warning that otherwise they will be decisively dealt with.

In late July 2023, the commander of the border guard police of Razavi Khorasan province said that 7,563 illegal Afghan nationals had been deported from the Taybad border point.

7129**4354