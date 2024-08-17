Iran's mobile internet penetration rate hits 132%

The latest data released by the CRA indicates that the total number of telephone users reached 152.7 million in March 2024, marking a 3.4 percent year-over-year increase.

Statistics reveal that the number of broadband mobile internet users in Iran surpassed 112.6 million by late March, registering a growth of over 7.1% compared to the previous year.

The report also highlighted a decline in both telephone and fixed internet subscriptions compared to the same period last year, adding that the total number of fixed telephone subscribers dropped to 28.7 million, a 1.7% decrease, while fixed broadband subscribers slightly fell by 0.05 percent to 11.04 million.

Additionally, the data indicates that fiber optic coverage extended to 7.7 million households in the final quarter of the preceding year.

