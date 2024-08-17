Russia hosts 8th BRICS Industry Ministers’ Meeting

The meeting was convened on August 16 with Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Mousavi in attendance.

The Iranian official, during the meeting, elaborated on the country’s breakthroughs in the domains of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

He also outlined the achievements of the Islamic Republic in the fields of blockchain, cloud computing, robotics, and medical and genetic engineering.

Mousavi described Iran’s membership in the BRICS group as a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences and facilitate industrial and commercial interactions.

The program featured a BRICS–EAEU–UNIDO roundtable devoted to the synergy of developing economies and international organizations to speed up industrial development and improve competitiveness.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the “BRIC” group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it “BRICS”.

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

