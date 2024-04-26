BRICS enjoys initiative in multilateralism: Iran’s official

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with Zhang Guoqing, the Chinese president's special envoy, on the sidelines of the meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special representatives of the BRICS in Moscow on Friday.

BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. The last four countries joined BRICS in January this year.

The emerging economies group showed that it has the initiative to play roles in various situations in line with multilateralism, he said.

The Chinese side hailed Iran’s actions in support of the Palestinians, lauding the regional initiatives of the Islamic Republic.

Iran has always been China's strategic partner in the Middle East, he further noted.

A meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special representatives of BRICS started in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, with the aim to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

7129**9417