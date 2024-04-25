BRICS meeting with Iran presence kicks off in Moscow

The BRICS meeting was kicked off in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Iranian delegation, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting began with opening remarks by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and North Africa.

After the opening remarks, the United Nations envoy presented a report on the current situation in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, and the recent attacks on UN staff.

Bagheri Kani is scheduled to discuss the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on developments in the Middle East in terms of the continuation of the killing of innocent Palestinian people by the occupying Zionist regime and the recent aggression of this regime on regional countries, including the consulate of Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

Before attending the BRICS meeting, Bagheri Kani met with Bogdanov to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, accompanied Bagheri Kani to the BRICS meeting.

