Aug 16, 2024, 7:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85569957
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Yemeni people hold massive rallies to show support for Palestine

Aug 16, 2024, 7:23 PM
News ID: 85569957
Yemeni people hold massive rallies to show support for Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Millions of Yemeni people rushed to streets in pro-Palestinian rallies in the capital Sanaa and other large cities of the country on Friday.   

The rallies were held in response to a call by Ansarallah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on the Yemeni people to rush out in rallies in a display of unity and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, Yemen's Al Masirah TV reported.

The marchers hailed the historical resistance of the Gazan people in the face of the Zionist invasion, condemning the sacrilege of the holy Al Aqsa Mosque by the soldiers of the regime.  

They chanted slogans in support for Palestine, stressing that they will not leave the Palestinian people alone in this war and the Yemeni Army will continue with its attacks on the Zionist-related targets.

9341**2050

1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .