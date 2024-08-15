Backed by US, Israel is committing crimes against humanity: Tehran

In a post on his X page on Thursday, Kanaani said that within 10 months, the Zionist regime has killed 40,000 innocent Palestinian citizens, including about 15,000 children, in the Gaza Strip, and injured more than 100,000 people, while thousands more are buried and missing.

At the same time, US authorities brazenly call Palestinians and resistance groups “terrorists” and the US government says it is committed to defending Israel against “terrorists,” he added.

Kanaani emphasized that the US government provides financial, military aid and political support for the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians with an absurd and false logic.

The spokesman further said that the Zionist regime is a racist terrorist regime that has been engaged in gross and systematic violation of the basic, natural and human rights of the Palestinians.

