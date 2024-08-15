Aug 15, 2024, 9:23 AM
Several Israeli regime spies arrested in Gaza: Palestinian official

Several Israeli regime spies arrested in Gaza: Palestinian official

Tehran, IRNA — An official in the Interior Ministry of Palestine has announced the arrest of several spies in Gaza who had intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

Intelligence services of Palestine arrested a number of spies who worked for the Israeli regime during the war on Gaza and the felonies are under investigation, Al-Jazeera quoted the official as saying on Thursday. 

The official said that the Israeli regime caught the Gazan people in its intelligence trap and threatened them in case they did not cooperate with the regime, their houses would be bombed and their families would be killed. 

Also, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, including famine and starvation, has created a situation that the Israeli regime exploits to abuse the Gazan residents for espionage, the official added.

Meanwhile, the government information office in Gaza has reported the death of 1,000 sick and injured Palestinian children as a result of the closure of the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the past 100 days.

