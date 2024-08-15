Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 15

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s 8% economic growth demands ’$100b in annual investment’

In order to achieve eight percent economic growth that is targeted in the Seventh Development Plan, Iran needs $100 billion in annual investment, said a deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Tuesday.

Mehdi Sadeqi-Niaraki put the amount of foreign investment during 2011 to 2022 at $1.5 billion per annum.

-- Makran serving as watershed in promotion of blue economy

The geopolitical features of Iran are considered as one of the most important indicators of its empowerment, including turning the country into a regional magnet for commerce and investment. The ancient region of Makran located in the southeast of the Iranian plateau and on the northern shores of the Sea of Oman has been in the crosshairs of the enemies which coveted it for its resources or tried to choke off Iran’s access to its wealth throughout history.

-- Households received 22.7% of bank loans in four months: CBI

Figures by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) show that households accounted for 22.7% of the total loans granted by the country’s banking system in the four months to July 21.

CBI figures indicated that the Iranian state and private banks had granted a total of 16,957 trillion rials ($28.7 billion) of loans to businesses, industries and households in April-July, up 20.6% from the same period in 2023.

-- 650,000 Iranians Already in Iraq for Arba’een March

The Arba’een Central Headquarters has put the number of Iranian pilgrims traveling to Iraq for this year’s march so far at more than 650,000.

In a statement, the headquarters announced that a total of 659,540 pilgrims from Iran have already crossed into Iraq for the annual procession.

Nearly 2.2 million Iranians have registered their names in the Samah system to take part in the pilgrimage, he said.

-- Iran Awaits Saudi Clearance to Resume Umrah

A Hajj and pilgrimage official say Iran is waiting for Saudi Arabia’s clearance for Iranian flights to start sending Umrah pilgrims to the country.

Abbas Husseini said the plane ticket prices should also be determined by the Civil Aviation Organization before the flights start.

The head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said using the Taef airport to take Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is on the agenda of the organization.

-- Traces of Persian Victories Unearthed in Sardis

During the archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Sardis, the capital of the Lydian Kingdom in western Türkiye, traces of the Battle of Thymbra, which took place in 546 BC between the Lydian King Croesus and the Persian Emperor Cyrus II and resulted in the defeat of the Lydian Kingdom and the conquest of Sardis, were found.

In the battle that resulted in the Persian domination of Western Anatolia, the skeletons of two soldiers aged 20-26 were found under the monumental city wall, which was discovered about 50 years ago and unearthed during this year’s excavations.

-- Iran named flag-bearers for 2024 Paralympic Games

Mohammadreza Mirshafiei and Hajar Safarzadeh will be carrying the Iran flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled at Place de la Concorde on Aug. 28.Para shooter Mirshafiei, 51, is the most experienced member of Iran delegation in Paris.

Female runner Safarzadeh, who became Iran’s first female athlete to win a world title, will also carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony.Iran will send 65 Para athletes to the Games in 10 sports. The 2024 Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, France from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

-- “Dune 2”: a science fiction narrative of Gaza resistance

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film "Dune" portrays a feudal society on a fictional desert planet 1,000 years in the future, which is more similar to the current situation in the Middle East. The second part of the movie was recently released. In the "Dune" series, major powers battle over a nomadic desert planet, Arrakis, because it is the only place that spice (read oil) - a product essential to space travel - can be mined.

Arrakis, where “Dune” takes place, is inhabited by a nomadic group known as the Fremen. It is evident that they are meant to represent Arab culture; this was also true in the original books.

-- South Azadegan field output increases by 2,500 bpd

With the successful implementation of two new wells at the South Azadegan oil field, which Iran shares with its neighbor Iraq, the field’s production capacity has increased by 2,500 barrels per day (bpd).

In December 2023, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) head announced the drilling of 60 new wells in the South Azadegan oil field to boost production capacity.

Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr said the South Azadegan field's production capacity has seen a significant increase with the addition of 60 new wells over the past year, reaching a current production level of 120,000 bpd.

