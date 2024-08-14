Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Proposed cabinet a framework for cooperation

When assessing Masoud Pezeshkian’s cabinet proposals, it is imperative to consider the broader context and certain existing realities. First and foremost, the list of prospective ministers presented to parliament boasts a diverse range of expertise in various fields. Fulfilling one of Pezeshkian’s key campaign promises, the emphasis on specialization is evident, with the proposed cabinet far outpacing its predecessor in terms of qualifications. To underscore this commitment, Pezeshkian established advisory working groups to identify the best candidates for ministerial positions, and 60% of the nominees emerged from these specialized talent pools.

- Western support for Israel imperils global security: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president said the international bodies’ silence on Israeli atrocities as well as Western countries’ support for the regime encourage further perpetration of crimes and endanger global security. Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday. “The silence of international bodies on the unprecedented and inhumane crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the terrorist acts of the regime in the region, in addition to certain European countries’ support for the entity are irresponsible and in violation of international regulations,” the Iranian president said.

- Gaza school attack ‘deliberately timed to cause max casualties’: Probe

A new investigation has revealed that a recent deadly Israeli attack on a school in the Gaza Strip was “deliberately timed to cause maximum casualties,” with a “large number of displaced people deliberately targeted.” Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification agency has probed the details of Israel’s Saturday morning attack on Al-Tabi’in School, which killed more than 100 people, including women and children. To reach its findings, Sanad examined survivors’ testimonies, photos of the remnants of bombs used in the attack, images showing how the bombs penetrated the ceilings of the mosque attached to the school, and documentation of the explosion’s immediate aftermath.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- ‘Dead cat diplomacy’ fails here

The “dead cat diplomacy”, a tactic used to lay the blame at the opposing party and its allies’ feet when negotiations are on the brink of collapse or have already failed, may have been a coercive tool to pressure regional countries back in 1991, the time Israel could still present itself as the victim. In 2024, however, the growing awareness regarding Israel’s true apartheid colors and the West’s hypocritical approach to human rights, make it unlikely that the appearance of new dead cats at Iran’s or Hamas’ doorsteps would turn them into the culprits.

- Iran reserves rights to retaliate against Israel: acting FM

Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has declared that the Islamic Republic retains the "inherent right" to retaliate against Israel for violations of its sovereignty. During a phone conversation with Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on Tuesday, Bagheri Kani stressed that these acts of aggression are a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, Lebanon, and Iran. He reiterated that while Iran continues its efforts to halt the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, it reserves the right to respond to these violations.

- Tehran says it won’t need ‘permission’ from other nations to defend sovereignty

Iran has firmly reiterated its "recognized right" to defend its national sovereignty and establish deterrence against Israel, stating that the country does not seek permission from any nation to exercise this right. On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani responded sharply to a joint statement issued by the UK, France, and Germany, which urged Iran and its allies to "refrain from attacks" against Israel. Kanaani criticized the three European nations for their failure to condemn Israel's actions, accusing them of "impudence" in demanding that Iran refrain from taking punitive measures against the regime that has repeatedly violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Pezeshkian defends cabinet lineup

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday defended a list of cabinet ministers he has submitted to the parliament for a vote of confidence, saying the proposed cabinet reflects the sense of national unity that he campaigned for during the presidential elections in June and July. In a post published on his X page, Pezeshkian described the public sensitivity to his choices for the list of 19 cabinet ministers as highly valuable and added that criticizing the conduct of politicians was much better than indifference. “This means we have moved a step forward ... wait and then evaluate the cabinet based on its performance” he said in the post.

- Hamas targets Tel Aviv with rockets

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, on Tuesday claimed an attack on Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two “M90” rockets, in its first strike on the city since late May. According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli military has confirmed a Hamas rockets launched from Gaza landed off Tel Aviv’s coast.

- Iran’s vital role in the trade-cultural progress of Africa

The Islamic Republic of Iran pays great attention to Africa, and the welfare of the people of African states, especially those who were, and are, being exploited by the West, and is keen to lift their standards through cooperation in various fields, economy, industry, education, culture, science, technology, medicine, defense, agriculture, religion, etc.

1483**4354