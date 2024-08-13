Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Europe Inclined to Cement Iran Ties

Pezeshkian: Building trust opens doors to broader engagement

After French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to strengthen ties and cooperation with Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call, European Council President Charles Michel has also conveyed the willingness of European countries to enhance relations with Tehran in a phone conversation with the Iranian President. Recent developments suggest that Europe is leaning toward fostering stronger ties with Iran. In a phone call with Masoud Pezeshkian, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his desire to bolster cooperation between France and Iran. The sentiment was further emphasized by European Council President Charles Michel, who, in a conversation with the Iranian president, expressed the willingness of European nations to enhance relations with Tehran

- Iran sets new record in foreign direct investment

Iran saw a new record in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the calendar year to late March despite sanctions imposed by the US. Head of Iran’s Organization for Investment & Economic and Technical Assistance (OIETA) said that the net FDI attracted to Iran in the past calendar year had reached a total of $5.5 billion, Press TV reported. Ali Fekri said the figure was a record in the 16-year history of the OIETA, adding that the organization had issued permits for other FDI projects but they were removed from the tally because investors had failed to bring funds into the country.

- Pezeshkian, VP defend new ‘cross-party’ cabinet lineup

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his First Vice-President Mohammadreza Aref defended the new cabinet lineup after the proposed list of minsters came under criticism. Pezeshkian submitted the list of his new cabinet members to Parliament on Sunday, less than two weeks after he was sworn in before the country’s legislators. The proposed list drew criticism from a number of individuals in Iran’s Reformist camp.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Shielding the criminal

If you were someone who has been completely unaware of the events in Gaza over the past 10 months, you might read the recent joint statement by France, Germany, and the UK and conclude that Iran is responsible for the devastating humanitarian toll in the enclave, as well as the fact that West Asia now stands on the brink of war. The statement was published on Monday after the United States along with Qatar and Egypt called on Palestinians to resume ceasefire talks as of August 15. Europeans express in the statement that they are worried Iran may scupper new attempts to establish peace in Gaza.

- Iranian ‘Mohajer 10’ drone turns heads in Moscow military exhibition

Iran has showcased the home-grown "Mohajer-10" drone in the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024”, which captured the attention of many attendees. On the opening day of the 10th International Military-Technical Forum in Russia, the national pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran drew significant attention from visitors, highlighting the country's latest achievements in defense technology.

- Iran’s political stance emphasizes strengthening global peace: Pezeshkian

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed that Iran’s political stance, which focuses on strengthening international peace and security while avoiding war and bloodshed. In a telephone conversation on Monday, President Pezeshkian discussed the rising tensions in the West Asia with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader hails performance of Iranian athletes

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday expressed his sincere gratitude to the honorable performance of Iranian athletes, leaders of federation and coaches who participated at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Leader responded to a message sent by President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, who explained the sports and cultural achievements of the Iranian teams participating at the global event.

- Victims recount aftermath of Israeli massacre in Gaza

Zainab al-Jabri, 80, was asleep in a classroom full of displaced Palestinian women when three explosions rocked the school. She woke up to a scene of panic and chaos, as people rushed to the school’s prayer hall, the target of the Israeli airstrikes. That’s when she became immediately concerned for her only two sons and their children, who were there to pray.

- Weekly Tehran-Karbala train trips to begin after Arbaeen

An official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RIA, says Iran and Iraq agreed to dispatch pilgrims weekly on the Tehran-Karbala train after Arbaeen rituals. Director General of Planning and Passenger Services of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Mohsen Tabatabaei said passengers will be dispatched by Iranian trains up to Shalamcheh station and then will be transported by bus to Basra after going through the customs formalities. After that, passengers will be transported by Iraqi trains from Basra to Karbala.

