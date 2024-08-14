Iran ready to stand up to any aggression: Envoy to Russia

Jalali made the remark in an interview with Russia TASS news agency on Wednesday, as he commented on the possibility of abandoning plans to respond to Israel ahead of a new round of talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza.

"There will be a response, but we do not know when exactly. In any case, the Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to stand up to any aggression, we will respond to it (Israel)”, the ambassador said.

Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the inaugural of the new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran says that the assassination taking place on its soil in a clear violation of Iranian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that the country reserves the right to legitimate defense against any act of aggression against its territory.

