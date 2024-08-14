Aug 14, 2024, 7:54 PM
Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on Israeli settlement

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says it has carried out rocket attacks on the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona, located in the northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that its fighters fired Katyusha rocket barrages at Kiryat Shmona in response to Zionist aggression on the town of Abbasieh in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the border towns of Houla and Blida in southern Lebanon, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Since the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against Israeli targets to engage the Zionist military in northern Palestine, and taking some of the pressure off the resistance in Gaza.

Several Israeli military bases have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

