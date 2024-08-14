Lapid says Israel heading for economic disaster

“The finance minister and prime minister both issued statements yesterday in which they said that the lowering of Israel’s credit rating is a result of the war,” Lapid said at a Yesh Atid faction meeting, adding that, “That is a lie. Both of them are lying to the public.”

“Already by last July, months before the war, rating companies issued a negative forecast for the Israeli economy, and said that if the reckless mismanagement of the economy continued, the rating would be lowered,” he added.

Calling on Netanyahu to resign immediately, he said that without a cabinet that can pass a responsible budget the rating would continue to drop.

Lapid also referred to Iran’s pledge to avenge the assassination of Hamas's top leader Ismail Haniyah in Tehran on July 31, and said that an economic crisis would prevent Tel Aviv from meeting its security needs and thwarting an Iranian attack.

