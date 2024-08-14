Ayatollah Khamenei warns of psychological warfare by enemy

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the members of "Headquarters of the National Congress of Martyrs of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province" on Wednesday.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that the enemy's psychological warfare in the military domain aims to create fear and force the Iranian nation to retreat in various fields, noting that the martyrs countered such psychological warfare with their sacrifices and effectively neutralizing it.

Furthermore, he highlighted that one of the key elements of psychological warfare against Iranians is the exaggeration of enemies' capabilities, noting that various tactics have been employed to instill fear of the US, Britain, and the Zionists in the Iranian people since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

He characterized the enemy's objective of employing psychological warfare in the military arena as a means to instill fear and compel the nation to retreat.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that governments giving in to the demands of the Arrogant Powers today can resist if they rely on their nations and capabilities and understand the true strength of the enemy.

Additionally, he warned of the enemy's cultural plots to target the people's lifestyles and commended those who work to counter the psychological warfare in the cultural sphere.

