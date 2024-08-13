Aug 13, 2024, 8:38 PM
Iran says will not engage in talks over ceasefire in Gaza

Iran says will not engage in talks over ceasefire in Gaza

New York, IRNA – Iran has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming indirect talks to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nation said on Tuesday, “We have not engaged in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations.”

The comment came in response to reporters who wanted to know whether Iran will be part of the talks or not.

Indirect talks between Hamas and the Israeli Zionist regime are scheduled to happen on Thursday.

Zionist regime has launched an all-out war on the Gaza Strip since last October which has killed nearly 40,000 civilians thus far. 

