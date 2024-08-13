China slams Israeli attack on Gaza’s Tabi’een school

Beijing is deeply concerned about Tel Aviv’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in massive civilian casualties, Jian said on Tuesday.

“We condemn any action that harms civilians and oppose any violation of international human rights,” he added.

China urges Israel to listen to the voice of the international community, accept an immediate ceasefire, and stop fighting, he stated.

Tel Aviv should make every effort to protect civilians to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region, Jian noted.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli regime bombarded Tabi’een school in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched the deadly airstrike against a school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of others were also injured at the school where the refugees had been settled, it added.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted the school because it was a military headquarters of the forces of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

9376**4354