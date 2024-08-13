Deadly drone hits Syrian army vehicle in Deir Ezzor

According to IRNA citing Syrian media, five people were killed and 15 others injured in the attack on two vehicles carrying Syrian soldiers in Al-Dawir town in the eastern suburbs of Deir Ezzor.

The attack reportedly took place at the time the forces affiliated with the Syrian army were changing their shifts.

It was not immediately known who carried out the drone strike.

However, the areas occupied by American forces and US-backed terror group known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) in al-Hasakah and other northern regions have always witnessed the protests against the terrorist acts by the occupiers and terrorists.

The Syrian government has repeatedly called on the US to withdraw its forces from the country, calling their presence illegal. Damascus say Americans and groups backed by Washington have no other purpose than to loot the country's oil and other natural resources.

