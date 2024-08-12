Zionists frightened by Hezbollah’s potential ground operation against Israel

The Walla news site on Monday quoted the Israeli senior officers as saying that the threat of a ground attack by Hezbollah on Israel's northern borders with Lebanon is expected to be more serious than ever.

Hezbollah's Radwan Force may infiltrate a military base or settlement, the source added.

It noted that the Radwan Force has been trained to recapture the occupied lands in Palestine.

The report said that Hezbollah is to hoist the flag of Lebanon in the settlements and military bases.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran, following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

