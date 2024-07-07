Hezbollah hits Israeli Meron strategic base with missiles

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah declared that its forces carried out missile strikes on the Israeli strategic Meron base situated in the Jabal al-Jarmaq area in the northern occupied territories, reported by IRNA, citing the Lebanese Al-Ahed news website.

Hezbollah detailed that its fighters targeted the air control unit's headquarters and the air operations directorate at the Meron base with numerous Katyusha rockets and missiles, achieving direct hits.

The Israeli media also confirmed that 60 missiles and rockets were launched from Lebanese territory towards the Meron base.

In another statement, Hezbollah declared that its forces had targeted Israeli soldiers gathering with guided missiles at the Israeli Barkat Risha military site.

Hezbollah noted that the Israeli military site was hit directly and accurately, and the attack led to a fire and the deaths and injuries of the Zionist regime's soldiers.

Also, Hezbollah targeted Bayad Blida headquarters belonging to the Zionist regime army near the Lebanese border

Hezbollah carried out the anti-Zionist operations in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October 2023, against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

