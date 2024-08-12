Aug 12, 2024, 12:22 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85565764
T T
0 Persons

Tags

‘Iranian-Iraqi police forces fully cooperate to ensure security of Arbaeen procession’

Aug 12, 2024, 12:22 PM
News ID: 85565764
‘Iranian-Iraqi police forces fully cooperate to ensure security of Arbaeen procession’

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian police chief has said that the law enforcement forces of Iran and Iraq are cooperating very positively to ensure the security and quality of the Arbaeen procession that marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (PBUH) and his companions on the Day of Ashura in 680 CE in Karbala, Iraq.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Ahmad-Reza Radan emphasized that prior to the start of the Arbaeen march, the Iranian side had several meetings with the Iraqi minister of interior as well as frequent meetings with the Iraqi police to facilitate and secure the religious procession.

Stating that the cooperation between the Iraqi and Iranian police forces is at the highest level, Radan noted, "Whenever we asked our Iraqi brothers to meet and proposed a demand, they eagerly accepted, and we cooperated with them in return."

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Police emphasized, "The reduction of the stay at the borders, the security of the travel route, especially in Iraq, the ease of movement of pilgrims, as well as travel in the shadow of complete security, are all the result of the cooperation and accompaniment of the police of the two countries."

It is expected that around five million pilgrims would take part in this year's Arbaeen procession.

According to a report by the Iranian police, more than 80,000 volunteers along with 12,000 police forces from Iran will serve round the clock on the routes leading to the six border crossings during these days before and after the Arbaeen ritual on August 25.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .