‘Iranian-Iraqi police forces fully cooperate to ensure security of Arbaeen procession’

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Ahmad-Reza Radan emphasized that prior to the start of the Arbaeen march, the Iranian side had several meetings with the Iraqi minister of interior as well as frequent meetings with the Iraqi police to facilitate and secure the religious procession.

Stating that the cooperation between the Iraqi and Iranian police forces is at the highest level, Radan noted, "Whenever we asked our Iraqi brothers to meet and proposed a demand, they eagerly accepted, and we cooperated with them in return."

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Police emphasized, "The reduction of the stay at the borders, the security of the travel route, especially in Iraq, the ease of movement of pilgrims, as well as travel in the shadow of complete security, are all the result of the cooperation and accompaniment of the police of the two countries."

It is expected that around five million pilgrims would take part in this year's Arbaeen procession.

According to a report by the Iranian police, more than 80,000 volunteers along with 12,000 police forces from Iran will serve round the clock on the routes leading to the six border crossings during these days before and after the Arbaeen ritual on August 25.

4208**9417