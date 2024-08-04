Iranian officials in Iraq to finalize arrangements for Arbaeen

During the meeting in Iraq on Sunday, Iran's Deputy Interior Ministry Majid Mir Ahmadi and the IRCS President Pir Hossein Kolivand agreed on a series of measures to facilitate the upcoming annual pilgrimage.

Kolivand said following the meeting that permission had been granted for IRCS rescue helicopters to operate over Iraqi airspace during the pilgrimage. IRCS ambulances will also be present in Iraq, and necessary medical supplies and equipment will be transported to the country to provide healthcare services to pilgrims, he added,

Iranian doctors will also be allowed to work in Iraqi hospitals during the Arbaeen march, the official said.

The annual pilgrimage sees millions of pilgrims from Iran and around the world march towards Iraq's holy city of Karbala to visit the Shrine of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam and revered grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Arbaeen marks the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS) on Ashura, the tenth day of the Islamic lunar calendar.

4353**4194