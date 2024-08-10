Iran welcomes formation of interim gov't in Bangladesh

Kanaani welcomed the formation of the interim government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh.

He expressed hope that with the establishment of peace in Bangladesh, which is the desire of its people, the parliamentary election will be held and the legal government will be established as soon as possible.

The unrest gripped the South Asian nation early last month after a High court ruling that allowed the government to go ahead with its plan for the job quota system.

The protesters, mostly students took to the streets to denounce the plan that would give more than 50% well-paid civil services jobs to a specific section, including the descendants of those who fought for the country’s freedom from Pakistan in the 1970s.

Some 200 people lost their lives during violent encounters between police and pro-, anti-job quota protesters in Dhaka and other major cities.

76-year-old Sheikh Hasina came to power as prime minister in 2009 and won the elections for the fourth time in the elections last January resigned on Monday and fled the country. She had described the demonstrators as "terrorists". She is currently in India and likely to leave for the United Kingdom.

