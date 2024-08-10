Tehran refrains from arming Moscow until Ukraine war over: Iran’s UN mission

Responding to claims that Tehran will soon deliver hundreds of the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, the mission pointed out on Friday that Iran and Russia have forged long-term strategic cooperation agreements across various sectors, including the military.

“Legally, Iran is under no restrictions or prohibitions regarding the purchase or sale of conventional weapons,” it said.

“Nevertheless, from an ethical standpoint, Iran refrains from transferring any weapons, including missiles, that could potentially be used in the conflict with Ukraine until it is over.”

It came after Reuters claimed in a report that dozens of Russian military personnel are being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system.

Citing two European intelligence sources, Reuters further said they expected the imminent delivery of hundreds of the satellite-guided weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

