Zionist regime is a threat to Islamic Ummah: Iran

Bagheri Kani met and held talks with his Somalian counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming the initiative of the Somalian government to lay the ground for the restoration of relations between the two countries, Bagheri Kani stressed, “We believe that Islamic countries should strengthen their relations in line with its shared interests and dealing with the enemies of the Islamic world, so we see no limits to the development and expansion of relations with the African countries.”

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in the past ten months in massacring the innocent Palestinian people with the most advanced and sophisticated American weapons, highlighting, “Experience shows that Israel not only is a threat to the Palestinian people, but also a threat to the whole Islamic Ummah, and the Islamic countries must take practical steps against the Zionist regime.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi expressed his satisfaction with his meeting with the Iranian counterpart and condemned the Israeli aggressions against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Somalia hails the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Palestine and defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

While thanking Iran's support for the stability and security of Somalia in dealing with the sinister phenomenon of terrorism, he emphasized that his country seeks to develop and deepen the relations between Mogadishu and Tehran.

