Punishing Zionist regime, Gaza ceasefire among priorities: Iran UN mission

According to IRNA, the Iranian Mission at the UN headquarters in New York issued the statement on Wednesday local time while responding to a question that whether the Islamic Republic would reverse its plan to take revenge on Israel for its recent aggression in violation of the country's sovereignty if Hamas reached a ceasefire deal with the regime.

We have pursued two priorities simultaneously: first, establishing a durable ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of the occupiers from this territory; second, punishing the aggressor for assassinating Haniyeh, preventing the recurrence of the Israeli regime's terrorist aggression, and making the Zionists regret embarking on such a trajectory, the statement said.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and the main negotiator of Gaza ceasefire was martyred in a targeted Israeli attack in Tehran last week (July 31) while he was on the visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian political and military officials have repeatedly said that Tehran will avenge the blood of Martyr Haniyeh at proper time and place.

In a condolence messages to the Palestinian nation, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also called it his country’s duty to take vengeance for the assassination of Hamas leader on its soil.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” said the Supreme Leader in his message on the day Haniyeh was assassinated.

In a message over Haniyeh's martyrdom, Pezeshkian also said that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will not fail to protect its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, honor and prestige, and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly and terrorist actions".

Over a week after Haniyeh’s assassination, Hamas has now appointed Yahya al-Sinwar as its new political leader, who Israel believes organized the operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7.

Top Hamas officials and other Palestinian resistance groups have praised 62-year-old Sinwar who headed the Hamas movement in Gaza ever since he was released after being illegally held for 22 years in jail by the Zionist regime.

4399