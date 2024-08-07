Iran ready to expand health sector cooperation with Malaysia

During a meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Health Dzulkefly Ahmad on Wednesday, Iran’s ambassador to Kuala Lumpur briefed the minister on Iran’s potential in the fields of medicine production, medical equipment and hygiene.

Valiollah Mohammadi and Ahmad also discussed avenues for expanding bilateral relations and exchanging academic and expert delegation between Iran and Malaysia.

Ahmad appreciated Iran’s invitation to him for paying a visit to the country, which he said could take place in early 2025, and said that Malaysia is interested to use the Islamic Republic of Iran's potential in the fields of health and hygiene.

The minister also called for finalizing and signing a draft memorandum of understanding on health sector cooperation between Malaysia and Iran.

