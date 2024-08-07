No doubt Zionists will soon receive strong, definite response: Iran Army chief

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a ceremony commemorating the Journalist’s Day.

“The Zionist regime will soon receive a strong and definite response and there is no doubt about it, all of this shows that when a criminal gang that does not abide by any law recklessly commits such absurd acts that are contrary to all laws, differences, beliefs and customs, it is clear that they themselves have realized the speed of their own downfall, and by doing so, they want to save themselves from the quagmire, which will certainly not happen,” he said.

He expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and congratulated the election of Yahya al-Sinwar as the new head of the Palestinian resistance movement’s political bureau.

The Army chief also appreciated journalists’ commitment, noting that journalists are accompanying soldiers on dangerous battlefields, which is the manifestation of their responsibility to convey the truth.

As to the martyrdom of journalists in the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, he said that it is estimated more than 170 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza since the beginning of the genocidal war last October.

4208**4354