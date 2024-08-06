Army opens modern electronic warfare center in Iran’s east

The army has inaugurated a state-of-the-art electronic warfare center in the eastern part of the country equipped with a defense system, said commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali Reza Sabahifard on Tuesday.

The top commander said that the specialists of the army are making efforts to leverage all capacities to improve the combat capability and operational power of their forces.

A group of high-ranking military officials took part in the inauguration ceremony of the electronic warfare center dubbed “Jangaal” in Farsi.

The term Jangaal is composed of the two Persian words meaning electronic warfare.

7129**4354