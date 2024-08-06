Hamas suspends talks with Israel after Haniyeh assassination

The source, who insisted on anonymity, has said that the talks have been stopped until further notice, Alquds Alarabi Newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Noting that Hamas is under Arab and international pressure to resume negotiations, the source stressed that the group will not surrender under pressure.

The source added that Hamas showed much flexibility in previous talks so as to help an end to the war, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed all the agreements and diplomatic efforts.

The source stressed that Netanyahu seeks to keep its political position even if it comes at a high cost and prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip.

9341**9417