West Asia events have roots in West’s support for Israel: Russia

Sergei Ryabkov made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

He said that Russia has condemned the assassination of Palestinian Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in all international forums.

The Israeli regime assassinated Haniyeh on July 31 when he was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Jalali, for his part, appreciated Russia’s condemnation of the assassination.

The Iranian ambassador called the relations between the two countries developing and the phone call of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and the participation of the Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president as a confirmation of close ties between the two nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced in a report on the meeting that Ryabkov and Jalali discussed the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning Iran’s nuclear program as well as their interaction and cooperation in the BRICS group.

4208**4354