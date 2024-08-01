UNSC discusses Israeli assassination of Hamas chief

China and Russia, the two permanent members of the council with veto powers as well as non-permanent Algeria were among the countries that denounced the Zionist regime’s latest crime during the meeting, whereas as some of Israel’s creators, traditional allies and backers, including the United States and the United Kingdom either sided with the regime’s assassination and killing drive or called for the restraint.

China: Haniyeh's assassination clear attempt to sabotage peace efforts

According to IRNA reporter, China's envoy to the United Nations on Wednesday evening local time began his speech by condemning the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh following a briefing to the council on Israeli atrocities and crimes by the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

The assassination of Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office in Tehran by Israel was a clear attempt to destroy peace efforts, Fu Cong underlined.

"Due to the current serious situation, the warring parties should listen to the voices that want to reduce the tension," he said, adding that “the reason we are in the current situation is the inability to reach a ceasefire in Gaza”.

The Chinese envoy also criticized Israel's attacks on Beirut and called on the Zionist regime to adhere to the Security Council resolutions.

Russia: We condemn Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Russian Representative, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, warned about the dangerous consequences of the assassination of the Hamas chief to the region.

Whoever is behind this assassination and those who carried out this crime should be aware of how much dangerous such action can be for international peace, he said in his speech.

While condemning the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and calling it a strong blow to mediation and negotiations, Polyanskiy said: This barbaric action has really brought the Middle East to the brink of war.

He blamed Americans and Israelis for trying to endanger the entire region and said the assassination of the Hamas chief was a destructive blow to the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The Russian diplomat also warned against any attempt to bring Iran to a regional confrontation in light of the escalating situation.

Algeria: Israel committed a terrorist act

Ammar bin Jame, the ambassador and representative of Algeria in the United Nations told the council that Algeria expresses its condolences to the Palestinian brothers over the killing of Haniyeh. “This was not a simple attack, but a cruel act and violation of the sovereignty of a country”.

This was not only an attack on human beings, but a vicious attack on diplomatic relations and the fundamental principles of the world order. Israel took an action that violated Iran's sovereignty, Jame elaborated.

The Algerian ambassador to the United Nations warned the Zionist regime that its action was not what it claims to be self-defense but it was a subversive and aggressive act. “We strongly and strongly condemn this cruel and barbaric act of terrorism committed by the Israelis”.

He also pointed to Israeli brutalities and asked: Where and when will this madness end? The attack on Gaza and the targeting of civilians in Beirut and the occupation of Syrian and Lebanese lands are shameful stains that have plagued humanity.

US defends Israel: We weren’t aware of Haniyeh's assassination, had no role

Robert Wood, the US ambassador and deputy representative at the United Nations, supported Israel in line with Washington's age-old policies to cover up the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime but said his country was neither aware of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and nor did it play any role in that operation.

This American diplomat went on with anti0Iran rhetoric, claiming the Islamic Republic equips groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen and destabilizes the region.

He also blamed Lebanon’s Hezbollah for repeatedly attacking Israel and pointed to a recent alleged rocket incident in Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights but the US envoy to the Un failed to mention the Israeli genocide in Gaza that has claimed nearly 40,000 civilian lives so far.

Robert Wood also claimed about Yemen's Ansarullah attacks on ships in the Red Sea but did not specify that the operations are only aimed at Israeli interests over its crimes against Palestinians.

UK ignores Israeli crimes

British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations spoke in defense of the Zionist regime and rather blamed Iran. “We have repeatedly asked Iran to be aware of its role in regional tensions.”

Barbara Woodward said she supports “Israel's right to defend itself”, but also calls for the return of stability to return to the region and an end to violence, a cautious comment to appease Britons who are angry over the US’s support for Israeli war on Gaza.

France: Immediate ceasefire must be established in Gaza

The representative of France in the United Nations deviated from the real issue and rather called for restraint throughout the Middle East and away from any escalation of military tension.

We demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, he said but also called for the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Switzerland calls for dialogue, restraint

Swiss representative in the United Nations also failed to denounce the Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader.

We request all parties to implement the resolutions of the Security Council and respect the humanitarian laws, the envoy said.

This Swiss diplomat whose country is tasked with dealing with American interests in Iran said: The attacks in Golan, Lebanon and Tehran show that we must do our best to end the violence.

Syria: America should stop its destructive policies

Qusay al-Dahhak, the ambassador and permanent representative of Syria condemned the Israeli attacks and said in the Security Council meeting that the war criminals of the Israeli regime have decided to continue their bloody aggression and inflame the war in the region with their assassination drive.

He held Israel responsible for the operation a few days ago in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights to use it an excuse to attack Beirut and assassinate Haniyeh in Tehran.

Maintaining peace and stability in the world requires that the governments based in America stop their destructive policies and allow the Security Council to exercise its legal powers based on the UN charter, Al-Dahhak said.

