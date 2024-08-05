Aug 5, 2024, 1:58 PM
Iran's Azerbaijan Int'l Cycling Tour to be held in October

Iran-Azerbaijan international cycling tour

Tabriz, IRNA – The 37th Iran's Azerbaijan international cycling tour will be held in October 2024 in three northwest provinces of the country, an official in General Directorate of Sports and Youth of East Azerbaijan province has announced.

The Tour of Azerbaijan (Iran) is the most important international sports event in the northwest provinces of Iran and will be held from October 6, 2024, Hassan Dehghan said on Monday, adding that this event will be held in five stages, hosted by East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, and Ardebil provinces.

The 36th Iran-Azerbaijan international cycling tour was held in five stages for six days from August 26 to 31, 2023, with a distance of 830 km.

The cycling tour was held in five stages: The first stage is from Tabriz to Urmia, the second stage is from Tabriz to the Aras free zone, the third stage is from the Aras free zone to Shabestar, the fourth stage is from Tabriz to Sareyn, and the fifth stage starts in Sareyn and ends at Eynali Mountain in Tabriz.

