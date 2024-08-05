IRGC chief hails reporters' endeavors in hard times 

Salami made the remarks in a ceremony in Tehran to honor the successful Iranian reporters ahead of Reporter's Day in the country which falls on August 7.

Hundreds of journalists have lost their lives in one of the saddest incidents in the world, he stated.

Their martyrdom shows reporters enjoy admirable personality traits, the top commander underlined.

Salami advised the journalists to pay close attention to the coverage of the stories in society.

Corespondents witness the events up close, he said, adding that these professionals find themselves in the heart of the incidents.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he offered condolences over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, who was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. He was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Al Jazeera has quoted the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) as saying that at least 111 journalists and media workers are among those killed since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

