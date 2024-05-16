Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza

According to Palestinian media reports on Thursday, the journalist, identified as Mahmoud Jahjouh, was martyred along with his family members in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza.

The body of the journalist and his family members were buried at the courtyard of Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City.

Journalists covering the genocidal war in Gaza have been a frequent target of Israeli attacks since the regime launched the aggression against the enclave on October 7 last year.

Israeli forces have also detained a large number of journalists since then.

