May 16, 2024, 2:35 PM
News ID: 85479224
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza

May 16, 2024, 2:35 PM
News ID: 85479224
Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - A Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing to 144 the total number of journalists killed in the besieged territory since October 7.

According to Palestinian media reports on Thursday, the journalist, identified as Mahmoud Jahjouh, was martyred along with his family members in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza.

The body of the journalist and his family members were buried at the courtyard of Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City.

Journalists covering the genocidal war in Gaza have been a frequent target of Israeli attacks since the regime launched the aggression against the enclave on October 7 last year.

Israeli forces have also detained a large number of journalists since then.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .