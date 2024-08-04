Hezbollah conducts fresh attack on Zionist regime's base to support Palestinians: Report

According to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, Hezbollah carried out airstrikes on Sunday morning against the Israeli Ramia military site in the northern occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese resistance group announced that its combatants destroyed the spy equipment of the Zionist regime during the attacks.

Lebanese media reported on Saturday that Hezbollah has launched 2,500 strikes against Zionist targets 300 days into the Gaza war.

The attacks have left more than 2,000 casualties and displaced 230,000 settlers, the media said.

Eight Israeli drones have also been shot down, and 391 strongholds and 102 military outposts have been hit since Hezbollah launched its pro-Gaza operations in early October.

