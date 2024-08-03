Hezbollah carries out retaliatory attacks against Zionist targets

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said on Saturday that the resistance movement's fighters had targeted a building where Zionist soldiers gathered earlier in the day.

In an announcement, Hezbollah also said that it has launched a successful missile attack on a Zionist barracks.

The Lebanese resistance group also carried out an artillery attack on a Zionist base, it said in another announcement.

Lebanese media reported on Saturday that Hezbollah has launched 2,500 strikes against Zionist targets 300 days into the Gaza war.

The attacks have left more than 2,000 casualties and displaced 230,000 settlers, the media said.

Eight Israeli drones have also been shot down, while 391 strongholds and 102 military outposts have been hit since Hezbollah launched its pro-Gaza operations in early October.

