Hezbollah member killed in new Zionist attack on Lebanon

According to IRNA, citing the media of the Lebanese Resistance Forces, Hezbollah announced that "Amer Jamil Dagher" nicknamed "Abbas", was martyred for the sake of Quds.

He was 60 years old and a resident of Bent Jbeil, a city in the south of Lebanon that was targeted by Zionist regime's warplanes late on Monday.

Lebanese sources previously announced that 3 civilians were martyred and 2 others injured in this attack.

These attacks followed Hezbollah’s operations against the military positions of the Zionist regime.

According to IRNA, the Zionist regime, which has faced defeat on the battlefield with Hezbollah, is bombing residential areas in southern Lebanon and the border with occupied Palestine to compensate for its defeats.

A day after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s full-scale attacks on houses and medical centers in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance group Hamas started targeting the military bases of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has been targeting the regime’s military and spy installation as well as bases and barrack with its missiles and drones but Zionists target residential areas resulting in killing of civilians.

