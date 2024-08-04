US, Israel will regret Haniyeh assassination: Iran’s parl. speaker

The Zionists will have to correct their calculations so as not to make a mistake that is harmful to their security and regional peace, Qalibaf said during an open session of the parliament.

“We do not doubt that the people and resistance forces and freedom seekers of the world will be happy with Iran’s smart and crushing response, and the Zionist regime, especially its supporter, the United States, will be forced to regret it,” he said.

“We should never forget that after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the main elements of the Zionist regime collapsed.”

“Our powerful military forces, trusting in God’s eternal power and relying on popular support, will teach a historical lesson to this terrorist enemy and its deceitful supporter, the United States,” he noted.

Qalibaf also said some Western politicians who claim to champion human rights are silent today in the face of the Israeli killing of Palestinian children and genocide in Gaza.

He urged the world nations to defend the rights of the oppressed and innocent people of Palestine against the ominous alliance of the Western governments with the criminal Zionist regime.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. He was in the Iranian capital for the swearing-in of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

