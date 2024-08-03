Ex-VP vows revenge for martyrdom of Iran’s military advisor

In reaction to the martyrdom of Milad Bidi, a military advisor in Syria and Lebanon, Mokhber said on Saturday that Iran would avenge for the martyrdom of the young Iranian.

The deceased Iranian sacrificed his life on the path of the Axis of Resistance, the former acting president said.

Through holding various commemorations, Iranians paid respect to the recently martyred figures, including the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Milad Bidi, Mokhber said.

This shows the nation of Iran attaches prime importance to martyrdom, he further noted.

Milad Bidi was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. He was killed along with Fuad Shukr, a senior figure of Hezbollah resistance movement as well as five civilians, three women and two children.

