No change in Iran’s strategy of supporting resistance: Acting president

Supporting the undeniable right of the Palestinian people was of great concern to Martyr Ebrahim Raisi, Mokhber said in a telephone conversation with Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad Nakhaleh on Saturday evening.

The strategy of backing the resistance front, including Palestinian resistance groups, will not change when the officials of the country change, he said.

Mokhber also noted that the resistance strategy is the most effective way to counter the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

For his part, Nakhaleh offered his condolences to the Iranian nation and government over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his entourage in a helicopter crash.

President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian always pursued defending the Iranian nation’s interests and supporting the resistance front.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran on Thursday.

1483**4354