‘Anger, revenge calls grow over recent Zionist regime’s crimes’

In reaction to the martyrdom of Milad Bidi, a military advisor in Syria and Lebanon, General Salami expressed his condolences to the family and compatriots of the deceased in a message on Thursday.

He underlined that the anger and desire for revenge for the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime are growing across the region.

Milad Bidi was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. He was killed along with Fuad Shukr, a senior figure of Hezbollah resistance movement as well as five civilians, 3 women and 2 children.

Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom Shukr in Tuesday’s Israeli strike on an area close to the Haret Hreik neighborhood.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Chief Justice Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has emphasized the need to continue the fight until the eradication of sedition from the country.

Montazeri was speaking on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, who was assassinated in Tehran.

He noted that this tragic and horrific killing, which has deeply affected the Islamic Ummah, will not go unanswered, and the criminal Israeli regime will soon be punished for its disgraceful acts.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred in their residence in the Iranian capital in the early hours of Wednesday.



