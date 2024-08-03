Gaza war debris 14 times greater than all previous wars: UNOSAT

According to the New Arab website’s Saturday report, the UNOSAT estimated that each square meter of the Gaza Strip has resulted in about 114 kilograms (250 pounds) of debris.

UNOSAT reported that the ongoing conflict has generated approximately 41.95 million metric tons of rubble in the Gaza Strip. This figure marks an 83% increase from the nearly 23 million tons estimated on January 7.

The Geneva-based center utilizes satellite imagery to aid humanitarian organizations in assessing the damage caused by the conflict and in planning emergency relief efforts.

The United Nations has indicated that nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been either damaged or destroyed since the start of the Israeli assault in October.

The UNOSAT’s most recent assessment of building damage indicates that 151,265 structures have been impacted in the Gaza Strip.

Of the total number, 30% were completely destroyed, 12% suffered severe damage, 36% experienced moderate damage, and 20% were possibly damaged, reflecting around 63% of all structures in the area.

This evaluation was conducted by comparing images from May 2023 with those taken on July 6, 2024.

